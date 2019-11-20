Catholic World News

Churches destroyed in Syria will be rebuilt, Erdogan claims

November 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: The Turkish president made his remarks at a joint press conference with President Donald Trump. Turkey attacked northeastern Syria on October 9 after President Trump withdrew American troops from the area.

