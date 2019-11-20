Catholic World News

The Church is your home, Pope says in message to Vietnamese Catholic youth

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his video message to a regional youth day, Pope Francis spoke of the importance of honesty, responsibility, and optimism.

