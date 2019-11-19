Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese cannot tap trust fund for abuse payments, court rules

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Pennsylvania judge has ruled that the Pittsburgh diocese cannot draw on the resources of a non-profit trust to help pay sex-abuse settlements. Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro had objected to the diocesan plan to tap into the Toner Institute fund, set up for the education of needy youth. Church lawyers had warned that without those funds, the diocese might face bankruptcy.

