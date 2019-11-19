Catholic World News

Pope visits St. Mary Major before Asian voyage

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis the basilica of St. Mary Major on November 19, to pray before a favorite image of the Virgin Mary before embarking on a trip that will take him to Thailand and Japan. The Pope has made a regular habit of praying before the icon of the Salus Populi Romani

