Catholic World News

Bishops call on EU nations to ‘enhance social policies,’ tackle poverty’s causes

November 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: “Nearly a fifth of the population in the European Union live in poverty or at risk of poverty,” the the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU warned. “Unemployment, adverse economic and working conditions, especially among young people, affect millions of families, who are denied a fair and just remuneration that would allow them to live in dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!