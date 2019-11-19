Catholic World News

Nicaraguan police surround parish, prevent worshippers from entering

November 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The attacks that the Church is experiencing today exceed the attacks of those who were victims in the 1980s during the civil war in our country,” said Father Edwin Roman, a parish priest in Masaya.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!