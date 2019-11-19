Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops lament violence, call for prayer and penance, will consecrate nation to Blessed Virgin

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops declared December 8 a day of prayer “in which we will consecrate the country to the motherly protection of the Virgin Mary in all our Eucharistic celebrations.”

