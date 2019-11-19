Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Pope will emphasize mission, environmental protection, and peace in Thailand, Japan

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretary of State made his remarks Pope Francis on the eve of the Pope’s apostolic journey to the Asian nations.

