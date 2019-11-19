Catholic World News

President of Cyprus meets with Pope

November 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The eastern Mediterranean nation of 1.2 million (map) is 89% Eastern Orthodox and 3% Catholic. Turkey occupied the northern half of the nation in 1974.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!