Pope offers encouragement to UN progam’s campaign against food waste

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If we wish to build a future where no one is left behind, we must create a present that radically rejects the squandering of food,” Pope Francis said in a message to the board of the World Food Programme. “This new lifestyle consists in properly valuing what mother Earth gives us, and will have an impact on humanity as a whole.”

