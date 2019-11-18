Catholic World News

Cape Verde’s president meets with Pope

November 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Located in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa, the nation of 570,000 (map) is 77% Catholic and 5% Protestant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!