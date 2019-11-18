Catholic World News

Jury orders pro-lifer to pay Planned Parenthood $870,000 for undercover videos

November 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on LifeNews.com

CWN Editor's Note: A California court ordered David Daleiden to pay for damages due to Planned Parenthood when he exposed the organization’s involvement in the sale of fetal body parts. Judge William Orrick—who refused to disqualify himself from the case despite several defense pleas—had ordered the guilty verdict. “While top Planned Parenthood witnesses spent six weeks testifying under oath that the undercover videos are true and Planned Parenthood sold fetal organs on a quid pro quo basis, a biased judge with close Planned Parenthood ties spent six weeks trying to influence the jury with pre-determined rulings and suppressed the video evidence,” said Daleiden.“ The pro-life activist will appeal the verdict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!