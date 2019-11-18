Catholic World News

Pope blesses palace given to homeless on the doorstep of the Vatican

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I asked a construction company to let the homeless workers do the renovation,” said Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner. “They agreed a bit hesitantly but then they were so happy with their work, they decided to hire those people.”

