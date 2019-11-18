Catholic World News

Experienced Vatican diplomat named new nuncio at United Nations

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following the conclusion of Archbishop Bernardito Auza’s five-year term, Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia as apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. The 61-year-old Milan priest was a leading official of the Secretariat of State (Assessor for General Affairs, 2002-09) before becoming apostolic nuncio to Lebanon (2009-17) and the Philippines (2017-19).

