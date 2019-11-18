Catholic World News

Become ‘agents of peace and witnesses of hope in a future of salvation and resurrection,’ Pope tells pilgrims

November 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: During his November 17 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Luke 21:5-19, the Gospel reading of the day.

