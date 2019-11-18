Action Alert!
Pope rips ‘idolatry of the market,’ weighs Catechism change for ‘ecological sin’

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is no coincidence that sometimes emblems and actions typical of Nazism reappear,” the Pope told members of the International Association of Penal Law. The Pope referred to Nazi “persecution of Jews, gypsies, people of homosexual orientation” as “the quintessential negative model of the culture of rejection and hatred.”
In the same address the Pontiff said that he is considering the addition of a new item to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, citing “the sin against ecology, the ecological sin against the common home.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 3:03 PM ET USA

    "We must introduce...in the Catechism of the Catholic Church the sin against ecology...[T]he Synod Fathers for the Pan-Amazon Region proposed...ecological sin as action or omission against God, against one’s neighbour, the community and the environment...manifested in acts and habits of pollution and destruction of the harmony of the environment, in transgressions against the principles of interdependence and in the breaking of networks of solidarity between creatures." We now have a definition.

