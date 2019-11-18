Catholic World News

Pope rips ‘idolatry of the market,’ weighs Catechism change for ‘ecological sin’

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is no coincidence that sometimes emblems and actions typical of Nazism reappear,” the Pope told members of the International Association of Penal Law. The Pope referred to Nazi “persecution of Jews, gypsies, people of homosexual orientation” as “the quintessential negative model of the culture of rejection and hatred.”

In the same address the Pontiff said that he is considering the addition of a new item to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, citing “the sin against ecology, the ecological sin against the common home.”

