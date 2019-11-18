Catholic World News

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar meets with Pope Francis at Vatican

November 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his February apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, regarded by many Sunni Muslims as the highest religious authority, signed Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together. On November 15, members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity met with the Pope and the Grand Imam at the Vatican.

