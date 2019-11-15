Catholic World News

Joint Islamic-Catholic colloquium ends with joint statement

November 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: A joint Islamic-Catholic group has concluded a colloquium in Rome, issuing a joint statement that emphasizes the need for Muslims and Christians to serve the cause of human rights, the needs of the poor, and the preservation of the environment. The meeting, co-hosted by the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue and the Iranian Centre for Inter-religious and Intercultural Dialogue, concluded with an agreement to meet again in 2121.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!