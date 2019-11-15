Catholic World News

Pope sends video message to Thailand in advance of visit there

November 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to the people of Thailand, where he will visit next week. In the message the Pontiff hails the “rich spiritual and cultural traditions” of the Asia land, and particularly the Buddhists “who bear eloquent witness to the values of tolerance and harmony.”

