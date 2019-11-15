Catholic World News

Disagreements escalate over Notre Dame rebuilding project

November 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Architects and administrators are at odds over plans for the reconstruction of the basilica of Notre Dame in Paris, with a particular dispute emerging over the design of a new spire. Lawmakers have said that the building should be rebuilt in its old style. A lead architect adds a caution that the vault of the building, which remained intact during a devastating fire, may have been structurally weakened.

