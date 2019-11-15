Catholic World News

‘God hears your prayers,’ Pope tells Lourdes pilgrims

November 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “You who are little, who are poor, fragile, you are the Church’s treasure,” the Pope said in his video message to those participants in a four-day pilgrimage devoted to a “poor Church for the poor.”

