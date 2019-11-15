Catholic World News

‘Wisdom,’ ‘covenant,’ ‘outgoing’: Pope encourages work of Focolare’s university

November 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Located in Loppiano, Italy, the Sophia University Institute began to offer courses in 2008. The Focolare Movement was founded during World War II by the Servant of God Chiara Lubich (1920-2008).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!