Buffalo’s Bishop Malone denies resignation rumors

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo, New York—who is in Rome for his ad limina visit—told journalist Christopher Altieri that rumors he had submitted his resignation were “absolutely false.” The Vatican recently received a report from Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who conducted an investigation of the Buffalo diocese at the request of the Holy See, in response to a series of complaints and calls for the bishop’s removal.

