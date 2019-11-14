Catholic World News

Protect children from internet abuse, Pope urges

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called for action to protect young people from the child abuse spawned by the internet, in a November 14 address to a Vatican conference on that topic. “We must ban from the face of the earth violence and every form of abuse against children,” the Pope said.

