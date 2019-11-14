Catholic World News

Buffalo’s troubled Christ the King Seminary

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Recent allegations of sexual misconduct at Christ the King Seminary are a central component of the problems that have triggered the recent apostolic visitation of the Diocese of Buffalo,” the report notes.

