Pope names new bishop for scandal-hit Indonesian diocese

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Ruteng “was previously led by Bishop Hubertus Leteng, who was accused by his own priests of misappropriating Church funds and keeping a mistress before he resigned,” according to the report.

