Syrian bishop laments Turkish invasion, resurgence of ISIS; bomb explodes near parish

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The ISIS militants are tools in the hands of the United States and Turkey,” said Bishop Georges Abou Khazen, the apostolic vicar of Aleppo.

