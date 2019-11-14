Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops appeal for respect, dialogue after another church attacked

November 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Days after the looting of a parish in Santiago (the nation’s capital), vandals set fire to a parish in Talca, a city of 200,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!