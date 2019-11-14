Catholic World News
Anglican primate to join Pope Francis on trip to South Sudan
November 14, 2019
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury in a November 13 audience.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
