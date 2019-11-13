Catholic World News

Chinese bishop pressured to endorse Party platform

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese bishop who accepted demotion when the Vatican struck a bargain with Beijing is now being harassed by public officials who demand that he endorse an “independent” Chinese Church. Bishop Vincenzo Guo Xijin, who is now an auxiliary of the Mindong diocese—having been replaced by a government-approved prelate—has resisted demands that he sign a statement of support for Communist Party policies.

