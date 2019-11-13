Catholic World News

Bethlehem seeing more pilgrims this year

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The number of pilgrims visiting Bethlehem has increased by about 17% this year, prompting officials to extend visiting hours at the Nativity basilica for an extra three hours, to alleviate long waiting lines. Palestinian authorities report that more than 1.7 million people have visited thus far in 2019.

