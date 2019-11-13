Catholic World News

Pence touts administration’s work ‘keeping families together’

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an address for a celebration of National Adoption Month, Vice President Mike Pence said that the Trump administration has been “the most pro-adoption administration in American history,” and underlined the administration’s support for faith-based agencies working to keep families together.

