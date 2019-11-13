Catholic World News

US bishops affirm abortion as “preeminent” public issue

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After a spirited debate, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops defeated a move to delete language from an election-year statement that described abortion as the “preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself.” Cardinal Blase Cupich offered an amendment that would have softened that language, calling for equal consideration of other issues. Bishop Robert McElroy, supporting the proposed amendment, said flatly: “It is not Catholic teaching that abortion is the preeminent issue that we face.” But the USCCB membership rejected that argument, and voted against the Cupich amendment.

