US bishops affirm abortion as “preeminent” public issue
November 13, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: After a spirited debate, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops defeated a move to delete language from an election-year statement that described abortion as the “preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself.” Cardinal Blase Cupich offered an amendment that would have softened that language, calling for equal consideration of other issues. Bishop Robert McElroy, supporting the proposed amendment, said flatly: “It is not Catholic teaching that abortion is the preeminent issue that we face.” But the USCCB membership rejected that argument, and voted against the Cupich amendment.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
It seems as if our papal nuncio's preeminent issue in the U.S. is: "The pastoral thrust of this pontificate must reach the American people." I agree with him that many in the U.S. episcopacy have placed themselves in a position of being reactive instead of proactive "in efforts at evangelization, anticipating cultural, philosophical, and political trends." I think that the preeminent political, social, and spiritual public issue in the U.S. and wider (especially German) Church is bad shepherds.