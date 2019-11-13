Catholic World News

Illinois priest pleads guilty to child pornography, meth possession

November 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Belleville News-Democrat

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gerald Hechenberger was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Belleville in 1996 and removed from ministry in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

