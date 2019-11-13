Catholic World News

St. Irenaeus should be declared a doctor of the Church, US bishops say

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin asked the US bishops to lend their support to the initiative to have the second-century saint declared a doctor of the Church.

