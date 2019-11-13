Catholic World News

US bishops approve new hymn translations for the Liturgy of the Hours

November 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “By preserving the original meters of the Latin hymns, without the extraneous addition of rhyme,” ICEL [the International Commission on English in the Liturgy] in its new translations “has preserved the poetic nature of the hymns, without distorting the texts or losing theological content,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

