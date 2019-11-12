Catholic World News

Pope removes Fairbanks from list of mission dioceses

November 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples oversees the Church’s mission dioceses. Though no longer subject to the Congregation, “We’re still a mission diocese and we have missionary needs,” said Bishop Chad Zielinski . “We only have 18 priests serving 46 parishes. Three of those priests are over the age of 70. One of them is over the age of 90. So, we have a crisis, a clergy crisis.”

