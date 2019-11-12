Catholic World News

Prelate, at US bishops’ meeting, announces initiative to help pregnant, parenting mothers in need

November 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We have well over 17,000 parishes in the United States … The parish community is uniquely positioned to encourage a collaboration of resources at the local level and to increase awareness of help available to mothers and families in need,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann, of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, as he announced “Walking with Moms in Need: A Year of Service.”

