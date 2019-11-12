Catholic World News
Community organizer honored during US bishops’ meeting
November 12, 2019
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Ana Chavarin discussed her work with Pima County Interfaith, which is based in Tucson.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
