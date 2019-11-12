Catholic World News

Pope Francis sees ‘an inclusive capitalism that leaves no one behind’ as a ‘worthy goal’

November 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Those who engage in business and economic life are in fact possessed, as bears repeating, of a noble vocation, one that serves the common good by striving to increase the goods of this world and make them more accessible to all,” Pope Francis said on November 11. “In the end, it is not simply a matter of ‘having more,’ but ‘being more.’ What is needed is a fundamental renewal of hearts and minds so that the human person may always be placed at the center of social, cultural and economic life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!