Chaldean patriarch calls 3-day fast for peace in Iraq

November 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has called upon the faithful to join in three days of fasting and prayer for peace in Iraq, from November 11 through 13. He called upon both government leaders and protesters to show “wisdom and moderation” as anti-government demonstrations continue.

