Papal nuncio to US bishops: follow lead of Pope Francis

November 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christoph Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, prodded the American bishops to show greater loyalty to Pope Francis, in a November 11 address to the US bishops’ conference. The nuncio encouraged the bishops to reflect on “to what extent we have received the magisterium of the Pope.” He claimed, for example, that “families continue to demand of dioceses and parishes the accompaniment envisioned by Amoris Laetitia.”

