‘Primacy of discipleship and service to the poor’: Pope praises Christian witness of the Salvation Army

November 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Salvation Army, founded by William Booth in 1865 (Encyclopaedia Britannica article), also published an account of the meeting between its leaders and Pope Francis.

