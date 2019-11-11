Catholic World News

Pope calls on Rome’s Christians to be obedient and courageous evangelizers

November 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Mass in his cathedral, the Lateran Basilica, on the feast of the anniversary of its dedication (video).

