Judge dismisses West Virginia attorney general’s suit against diocese

November 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sued the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, led by disgraced Bishop Michael Bransfield from 2005 to 2018, for falsely advertising a safe environment.

