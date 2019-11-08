Catholic World News

Paraguay’s leading prelate: Proposed pay increase for politicians is ‘immoral’

November 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Paraguay and two other South American nations in 2015. The nation of 7 million is 90% Catholic and 6% Protestant.

