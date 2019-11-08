Catholic World News

Mexican priest burns Pachamama in effigy

November 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Images of naked pregnant women, described by Pope Francis on October 25 as “the statues of the Pachamama” (an Andean deity), led to much controversy during the three-week Amazon synod, which concluded on October 27. On October 4, during a Vatican Garden event in which Pope Francis dedicated the synod to St. Francis, 15 persons in attendance, including a Franciscan friar, knelt in a circle around the statues and bowed their heads to the ground (video). During the synod’s final week, two men removed the statues from a Roman church and threw them into the Tiber River, leading to a papal apology. After the statues of the Pachama were retrieved, they were displayed in a canoe on October 26, the final day of synod discussions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!