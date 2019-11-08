Catholic World News

‘Work for a better and more integrated Europe,’ EU bishops state on 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

November 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The fall of the Berlin Wall is not only an event of the past to be celebrated but has a prophetic dimension,” the EU bihsop. “It has taught us that constructing walls between people is never the solution and it is a call to work for a better and more integrated Europe … We invite all to pray to God, the Lord of History, that He might help us to devote ourselves to a Europe moved by Holy Spirit, who is the root and foundation of hope and the source and power of a new commitment to those values Europe is built upon: justice, liberty and peace.”

