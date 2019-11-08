Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for ‘cultural revolution’ to protect the vulnerable and the environment

November 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis, who entered the Society of Jesus in 1958, addressed members of the religious community, which is commemorating 50 years of emphasis on social justice.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!