Cincinnati seminary’s enrollment surges

November 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Athenaeum of Ohio/Mount St. Mary’s Seminary of the West is undergoing a $12-million expansion. Enrollment has increased from 37 to 90 over the past nine years.

